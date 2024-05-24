The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.09% of Cooper Companies worth $16,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $196,045,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $376,641,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $44,397,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 354,909 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,865,000 after buying an additional 113,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $517,592,000 after buying an additional 62,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $5,521,104.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,622.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.69.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ COO traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $95.03. The stock had a trading volume of 249,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,952. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $104.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.25.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $931.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

