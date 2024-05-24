The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Lifted by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $949,042,000 after acquiring an additional 153,168 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,397,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after buying an additional 759,267 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.24.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $174.52. 9,458,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,170,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a PE ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

