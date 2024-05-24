Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Acquires $58,080.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 169,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,508.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of TCBI stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,133. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.60. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.54 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCBI. Barclays began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCBI
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Capital Bancshares
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.