Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Acquires $58,080.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 169,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,508.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TCBI stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,133. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.60. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.54 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 559,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,937,000 after buying an additional 245,074 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $873,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 174,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 67,964 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,884,000 after buying an additional 85,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCBI. Barclays began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

