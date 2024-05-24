Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.22.

NYSE:TRNO traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $56.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,338. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.21. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $66.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,981,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,988,000 after buying an additional 919,851 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 10.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,260,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,789,000 after purchasing an additional 493,182 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,155,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,322,000 after purchasing an additional 727,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,162,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,381,000 after buying an additional 291,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,632,000 after buying an additional 411,973 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

