Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Director Fredrick Schaufeld Buys 54,650 Shares

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) Director Fredrick Schaufeld bought 54,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $217,507.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 687,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fredrick Schaufeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Fredrick Schaufeld acquired 8,219 shares of Telos stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $31,232.20.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fredrick Schaufeld acquired 100,248 shares of Telos stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $401,994.48.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Fredrick Schaufeld acquired 84,063 shares of Telos stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $263,957.82.

Telos Price Performance

TLS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.96. 276,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,651. The company has a market cap of $284.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.90. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Institutional Trading of Telos

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.97 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Telos Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

