Team Hewins LLC Makes New Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MCO traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $410.18. The company had a trading volume of 357,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,615. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $417.75. The company has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $389.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.50.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

