Team Hewins LLC Makes New $758,000 Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,377,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,870,000 after buying an additional 66,891 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.14.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock traded down $5.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $332.38. The stock had a trading volume of 844,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,806. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.97. The stock has a market cap of $94.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total value of $690,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,203,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total value of $690,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,203,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,366 shares of company stock valued at $25,440,835 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

