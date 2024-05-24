Team Hewins LLC Makes New $645,000 Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,882,164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,027,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,151,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527,387 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,400,326 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $920,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134,150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,491,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,782.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,974,813 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $149,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.71. 7,072,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,088,428. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $167.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

