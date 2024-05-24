Team Hewins LLC Invests $598,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,506,000 after acquiring an additional 57,342 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in MSCI by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after acquiring an additional 35,277 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 13,659.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $493.33. The company had a trading volume of 365,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,539. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $513.20 and its 200-day moving average is $536.31. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.53.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

