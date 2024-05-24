Team Hewins LLC Invests $557,000 in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,446 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.20.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $569,729.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,874 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $569,729.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $9,894,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 658,517 shares of company stock valued at $39,497,196 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.61. 190,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,312. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average is $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

