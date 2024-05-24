TCW Group Inc. Reduces Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,809 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 85,585 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Southwest Airlines worth $12,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378,428 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 103,834 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,762 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 124,054 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,158 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $83,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 823,779 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 163,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.10.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,835,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,828,510. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

