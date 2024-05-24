TCW Group Inc. Raises Stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,800 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of LendingClub worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 363.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LC traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,288. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $180.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 3.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LC shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.50) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

