TCW Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 178,002 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 178,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,000. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of WillScot Mobile Mini as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of WSC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.25. 850,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,176. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.15. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

