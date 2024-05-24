TCW Group Inc. Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,694 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $17,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $163.26 and a 1-year high of $280.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.90. The firm has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

