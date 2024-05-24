TCW Group Inc. Has $6.70 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 8,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $528,668.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,474 shares of company stock worth $1,111,093 in the last three months. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,399,588. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.95. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.94 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

