TCW Group Inc. Buys Shares of 56,119 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $13,806,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Union Pacific by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.32. 1,123,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $190.71 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

