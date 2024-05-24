TCW Group Inc. Buys 4,455 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $13,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 54,745 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,374,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of MBLY stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,867,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,341. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of -123.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.12. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $47.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.60 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MBLY

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,000 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.