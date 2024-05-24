TCW Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $11,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,506,000 after purchasing an additional 57,342 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 35,277 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 13,659.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,579,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.53.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $3.57 on Friday, hitting $493.97. 279,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,160. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $513.20 and its 200 day moving average is $536.31.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

