TCW Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 444,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,401 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $18,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Cognex by 71.1% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $274,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.15.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 498,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,433. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.92. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 82.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.14 million. Cognex had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

