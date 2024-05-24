TCW Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.94. The stock had a trading volume of 495,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,388. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.39.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,611 shares of company stock worth $546,839 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

