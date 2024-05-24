TCW Group Inc. Acquires 1,145 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,231,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,883,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,574,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,435,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,193,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Equinix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,187,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,241 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,670,000 after acquiring an additional 35,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $874.44.

EQIX stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $769.16. The company had a trading volume of 155,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The company has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $772.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $805.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

