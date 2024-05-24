TBH Global Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,451 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.9% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,072,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,743,001. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.46 and a 200 day moving average of $97.09. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

