TBH Global Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,935 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.25. 2,834,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,254,726. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

