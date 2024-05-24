TBH Global Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 32,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,170. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.