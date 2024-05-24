TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 6,330 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $710,519,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,262,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $110,719,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $355.46. 938,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,896. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $259.00 and a 1-year high of $357.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.30. The firm has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

