TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 166 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Starfox Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 92,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 200,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,415,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VTI traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $261.87. 3,099,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,371. The stock has a market cap of $392.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $263.92.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.