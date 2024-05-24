TBH Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,638 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $21,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $119.38. The stock had a trading volume of 500,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,456. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.