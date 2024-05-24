TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $931,000 Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,620,000 after buying an additional 42,173 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 97.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.63 and a one year high of $303.57.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

