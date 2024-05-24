TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,426 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 1.8% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,697,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after buying an additional 32,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,086,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,808,000 after purchasing an additional 206,876 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,773,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,152,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,430,000 after buying an additional 37,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 568,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,492,000 after buying an additional 230,895 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 246,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,279. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.99.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

