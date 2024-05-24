TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $4.15 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.8% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $457.95. 29,544,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,516,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $438.77 and its 200 day moving average is $421.07. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $336.67 and a fifty-two week high of $460.58.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.