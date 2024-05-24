TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,508 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ META traded up $12.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $478.22. 11,958,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,460,684. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $484.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.17 and a 52 week high of $531.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.34, for a total transaction of $37,416,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.34, for a total transaction of $37,416,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,043,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 886,466 shares of company stock valued at $438,582,433 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.