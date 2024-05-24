TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VT traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,298. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $112.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.75.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

