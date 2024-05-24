TBH Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $366,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,640 shares of company stock worth $10,676,444 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,531. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $175.73 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CME

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.