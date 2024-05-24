TBH Global Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,877 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 1.0% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 127.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after buying an additional 353,453 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,649,000 after buying an additional 110,317 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 436,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,399,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,907,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 196,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,888,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $205.83. 41,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,105. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $209.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

