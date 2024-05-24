TBH Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 100.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.1% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,562 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,943,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after buying an additional 922,303 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,410,000 after buying an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after buying an additional 1,618,295 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock remained flat at $56.92 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.90. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

