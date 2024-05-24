SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397,827 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 1.67% of SunCoke Energy worth $15,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,556,000 after buying an additional 2,033,058 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,146,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after buying an additional 555,271 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after buying an additional 452,261 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 292,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,049,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,012,000 after buying an additional 272,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock remained flat at $10.59 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 83,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,336. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.16. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Insider Activity at SunCoke Energy

In related news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 48,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $531,394.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,060.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SunCoke Energy news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 48,618 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $531,394.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,060.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 122,533 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,361,341.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 521,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,121.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,572 shares of company stock worth $2,781,834. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SXC. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

