Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,018,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 339% from the previous session’s volume of 687,353 shares.The stock last traded at $50.89 and had previously closed at $50.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Stories

