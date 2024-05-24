Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Down to $4.32

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.32, but opened at $3.51. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 2,892,445 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SMMT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Down 15.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of -1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,092.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh bought 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $112,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 83.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 99,744 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,011 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

