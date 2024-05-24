Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Up 3.4%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.75 and last traded at $37.04. Approximately 88,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 550,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPCR. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.77.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $116,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 29,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

