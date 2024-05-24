StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Shares Up 15.4%

Shares of StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) shot up 15.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 212,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 170,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

StrikePoint Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$19.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.

About StrikePoint Gold

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

Recommended Stories

