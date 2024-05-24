Strike Trading Up 0.1% This Week (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Strike has a market cap of $53.38 million and $15.42 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike token can now be purchased for approximately $10.76 or 0.00015602 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Strike Token Profile

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,958,994 tokens. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.

***The official Strike ticker is “STRK” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Strike Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

