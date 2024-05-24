StockNews.com Upgrades Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PGEN. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Precigen from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Precigen has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $338.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 1,781.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.36%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 22,538 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the third quarter worth about $57,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 94,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

