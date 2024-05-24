StockNews.com Upgrades Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Kopin in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Kopin Trading Down 2.3 %

KOPN stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $94.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.56. Kopin has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.82.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 94.96% and a negative net margin of 125.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kopin

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

