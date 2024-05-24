StockNews.com Upgrades Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ELV. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $587.42.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $543.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $126.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $523.51 and a 200-day moving average of $497.36. Elevance Health has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $550.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Elevance Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

