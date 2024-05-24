StockNews.com Upgrades Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BERY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Berry Global Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 2.7 %

BERY stock opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,548,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,617,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,931,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,021 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,803,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,105,000 after buying an additional 328,541 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Further Reading

