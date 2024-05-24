StockNews.com Lowers Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Impinj from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.10.

Shares of PI stock opened at $168.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.25. Impinj has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $175.41.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 26,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $3,919,700.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,081,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $1,479,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,599.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 26,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $3,919,700.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,081,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,509 shares of company stock worth $12,503,735 over the last 90 days. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 109.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Impinj by 17.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in Impinj by 25.0% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Impinj by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 133.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

