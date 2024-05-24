StockNews.com Lowers Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

CMRX stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $84.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.13. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 25,337.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 72,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chimerix by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 387,638 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the third quarter worth approximately $6,240,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

