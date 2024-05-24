StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:RCON opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.74.
About Recon Technology
