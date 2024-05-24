StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Trading Down 4.8 %

Koss stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 million, a PE ratio of -41.71 and a beta of -0.71. Koss has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Koss news, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $131,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 196,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,147. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

