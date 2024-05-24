StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Athersys has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $293,165.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90.
About Athersys
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Athersys
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.